The Carolina Hurricanes hit the Olympic break atop the Metropolitan Division once again. But this year, they have a star goalie to thank, which they have not had in the past. The Hurricanes thanked Brandon Bussi for his ridiculous rookie season by signing him to a three-year contract extension.

“Brandon Bussi signs a three-year extension with Carolina carrying a $1.9M AAV,” TSN's Chris Johnston reported.

Bussi was undrafted, signing with the Boston Bruins out of Western Michigan University. He never played for the Bruins during his time in the organization, bouncing between the ECHL and AHL. He latched on with the Hurricanes this offseason and has been sensational ever since.

Bussi has made 27 starts with an insane 23-3-1 record. His goals-against average of 2.16 and save percentage of .906 are also strong. But his ability to lead the Hurricanes to wins has been vital to their success so far this year. During Rod Brind'Amour's tenure as the coach, they have never had a goalie win at this insane rate.

Bussi may be a flash in the pan, but the Hurricanes have reason to believe they can make him a long-term goalie. Back in 2006, they had a similar out-of-nowhere goalie rise up in Cam Ward. That ended in their only Stanley Cup championship and started 568 games for them over 13 seasons.

Bussi is still just 27 years old and will now be with the Hurricanes until he is 31. If he can continue this form throughout that contract, he could defy the odds and earn a massive contract in the NHL. He entered the season as an unheralded 26-year-old rookie, and now, the Long Island native is a key part of the Hurricanes' future.

The Hurricanes resume their season on February 26 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.