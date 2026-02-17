The Carolina Hurricanes signed goalie Brandon Bussi to a three-year contract worth $5.7 million on Monday. After he was picked up off waivers to start the season, Bussi has become a breakout star in Carolina. From an undrafted minor-league goalie with the Boston Bruins to a long-term piece in Carolina, it's been a whirlwind year for the goalie. How did the Hurricanes and Bussi fare in these negotiations?

After an NCAA career at Western Michigan University, Bussi landed in the Bruins organization. He played over 100 games across the minor leagues for Boston before landing on waivers before this season. The Hurricanes scooped him up, and he has become one of the best stories in the league. With a 23-3-1 record, he is a Calder Trophy candidate and is helping the Hurricanes hold the Metropolitan Division lead.

Did the Hurricanes lock up Bussi off of too small a sample size? Should Bussi have waited until free agency to gauge the market? Or was this deal just right for both sides?

The Hurricanes answer one of their biggest questions

Before last year's NHL trade deadline, the Hurricanes tried to answer their biggest question. They made a massive trade for Mikko Rantanen, but could not agree on a contract extension. They sent him back out the door at the deadline, making a trade with the Dallas Stars. Goal scoring is their biggest need, but an elite goaltender also could put them over the hump. Bussi's development shows that sometimes, singles turn into homers quickly.

The Hurricanes swung big with the Rantanen trade, but it did not work out. Whether they will swing big again with the assets they got is yet to be seen. But Bussi's contract gives them stability in the net for a below-market price. With him and Pyotr Kochetkov under contract for a combined $3.9 million for next season, they can add at the deadline and in the offseason.

The Hurricanes get an A+, not only for the Bussi contract, but also for finding him and developing him. Frederick Andersen has been a solid goalie for them, but has not been able to get them over the hump into the Stanley Cup Final. They are making a low-risk bet that Bussi can be that guy.

Brandon Bussi sets himself up for future financial gains

There is nothing wrong with signing a deal that guarantees you $5.7 million. Bussi did that just months after it seemed like his opportunity to earn that kind of money was long gone. His performance certainly earned a contract extension, and he will be able to increase his value and continue his incredible season in the playoffs.

When this contract expires, Bussi will be 31 years old with four years as the Hurricanes' goalie under his belt. With the Carolina core still in their primes, that should include a lot of playoff games and could include a deep run. That would make Bussi one of the top free-agent goalies in a post-cap-explosion world.

The first test for Bussi as a proven commodity will come once the NHL returns from the Olympic break. Not dissimilar from a pitcher, teams can figure out a goaltender upon a second matchup. The 23 wins in 27 starts he put up before the break are sensational, but everyone knows that is not sustainable. How he reacts to those changes will determine how his rookie season ends.

Bussi gets an A- for this deal. If he continues his ride as one of the top goalies in the league, he will be underpaid for the next three seasons. But he has the opportunity to sign a massive contract down the road, and he now has security if the magical carpet ride comes to an end.