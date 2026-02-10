The Carolina Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the NHL at this time. In fact, they own an eight-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins for first place in the Metropolitan Division. What makes Carolina an intriguing team, though, is their ability to make a splash move seemingly every year.

The Hurricanes traded for Jake Guentzel in 2024 with the hope of winning the Stanley Cup. This didn't pan out, and Guentzel went to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the offseason. Last year, the Hurricanes swung a blockbuster trade for Mikko Rantanen. This lasted all of 13 games before they traded him to the Dallas Stars.

These moves did not produce the results the Hurricanes hoped for. At the same time, their aggressiveness is commendable. And their ability to maintain their aggressiveness is quite impressive. Carolina is once again primed to make a blockbuster trade this season.

The Hurricanes have more than $25 million in available salary cap space. Additionally, they own four first-round picks over the next three years. Their prospect pipeline isn't spectacular, but there are quality players that could be of interest to other teams.

Who Carolina should pursue is a matter of debate. However, there is one player who certainly stands out. With this in mind, here is a trade proposal that would see the Hurricanes land St. Louis Blues star Robert Thomas.

Full Robert Thomas trade proposal

In this trade proposal, the Carolina Hurricanes would acquire forward Robert Thomas from the St. Louis Blues. In exchange, the Blues would acquire forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, forward Bradly Nadeau, an unconditional 2026 first-round pick, an unconditional 2027 second-round pick, and a conditional 2028 second-round pick.

If the Hurricanes make the Stanley Cup Final in either 2026 or 2027, the 2028 second-round pick becomes a 2028 first-round pick. St. Louis would receive the better of Carolina's pick and the pick originally owned by the Dallas Stars.

Hurricanes go for broke in Cup pursuit

The Hurricanes may not necessarily need a center at this time. Logan Stankoven has fit in well as the second-line center. And they could theoretically get away with him in that role in the postseason. Stankoven is no stranger to the postseason, having skated in 34 playoff games at just 22 years old.

However, the Hurricanes could certainly use an established point-per-game player. And that's what Robert Thomas is. He entered the 2025-26 season having recorded back-to-back 80+ point seasons. Had he played all 82 games last year, the Blues star was on pace to record 95 points.

Injuries are one thing Carolina will need to consider when making this trade, of course. He missed 12 games in 2024-25, and he just recently underwent a procedure that has sidelined him since January 10th. Thomas has only played a full 82 games once in his career.

Still, when he's on the ice, he's very effective. More than this, the Blues star is still rather young. He is only 26 years old at this time. And he doesn't turn 27 until one day after NHL Free Agency opens this summer. Thomas is also signed long-term, as he won't be a free agent until 2031.

Players like this don't come around the trade market often. The Hurricanes have gone for veteran players to fortify their rosters in previous seasons. This year, the Hurricanes should make a run at a younger player with the potential to be even greater than he already is.

Blues begin rebuild with Thomas trade

The St. Louis Blues made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. This year, they are going to hope for the bingo balls to fall their way in the NHL Draft Lottery. The Blues recently picked third in our most recent 2026 NHL Mock Draft. At this current juncture, they have the second-highest odds in the lottery, according to Tankathon.

The Blues likely don't want to embrace a complete rebuild. However, they may not have the talent on their roster that gives them the best chance at competing. As a result, they could trade Thomas and begin a rebuild that could bring that sort of talent into the organization.

St. Louis wouldn't be completely punting on the current roster. Kotkaniemi can play in the NHL right now, and he's younger than Thomas. Bradly Nadeau could be ready to skate in the NHL this season, as well.

The principal part of this return, though, is the draft picks. The Blues could walk away from this deal with two first-round picks, which would be a major help in their rebuild. It would certainly shatter the trade market, but given the circumstances, it's definitely a fair ask.

It's hard to say what the future of the Blues holds. However, they should think carefully about their vision of the future. If an offer like this comes across their desk for Thomas, they have to seriously consider giving the green light.