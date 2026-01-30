Metropolitan Division leaders Carolina Hurricanes shouldn't have won Thursday night's game against the Utah Mammoth, but they did in the most stunning of ways.

Utah appeared to have a win virtually in the bag, as the Mammoth held a two-goal lead with under two minutes left in the third period of the game at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh. But the Hurricanes refused to go away, and their desperation resulted in an incredible comeback.

Andrei Svechnikov trimmed the Mammoth's lead with a power-play goal with 1:59 left in regulation and after Carolina pulled its goalie. Over 30 seconds later, Shayne Gostisbehere tied the score at 4-4 after lighting the lamp in just his first game back from a five-game absence dor to an injury.

Carolina captain Staal then brought the house down by scoring the eventual game-winning goal for the Canes with 29.4 seconds left in the third frame.

Here's a look at all three goals from Carolina in the final two minutes:

THREE GOALS IN 1:29 FOR THE WIN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XZoSifrOoQ — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 30, 2026

As expected, Carolina and hockey fans have a lot to say about the wild ending.

“Absolute cinematic masterpiece,” one said.

Article Continues Below

“Thanks for the heart attack btw lol,” another social media user posted.

“place was rocking on the inside 😂😂” read a different comment.

“THAT’S OUR CAPTAIN, BABYYY!!!” shared a fan.

“Ohhhh what a night!!! Brass Bonanza sounded so good, 5 times no less!!! ” said another commenter.

Carolina's late-game scoring onslaught also saved goalie Brandon Bussi from picking up a loss in a rare letdown performance in front of the net. Bussi allowed four goals on 21 shots faced in the contest.

The Hurricanes, who boosted their record to 33-15-5, will look to cap their three-game road trip undefeated this coming Saturday versus the Washington Capitals at the Lenovo Center in Washington.