Carolina Hurricanes fans were already enthralled by Alexander Nikishin, but the rookie defenseman cemented himself as a fan favorite when he easily dropped Chicago Blackhawks center Oliver Moore in what he claimed was his first fight. The physical Russian added to his mystique after revealing that he does not like the combat element of the sport, preferring to administer punishment during the game itself. Simply put, he is a one-of-a-kind. The city might not want to get overly attached to him, however.

The Hurricanes are open to trading Nikishin for an established star player, The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta said, as conveyed by Gabriel Foley of ProHockeyRumors.com. The 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, and could therefore be a potentially movable asset that Carolina can use to strengthen its Stanley Cup ambitions. Or, is Nikishin already the difference-maker the squad needs to contend for a title?

Many fans would answer the latter with a resounding yes. The former Kontinental Hockey League standout signed with the Hurricanes during last year's playoffs, and he is making outstanding progress in his first full NHL campaign. Nikishin has six goals, 14 assists, 61 blocks, 92 hits and a +12 plus-minus in 50 games. The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder is an imposing presence who brings vital toughness to the team. Carolina will not want to lose that type of impact, unless it is for a premium talent.

Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky is determined to vault the squad into the Stanley Cup Final — advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons — but he must also keep the big picture in mind. A large portion of the fan base believes Alexander Nikishin belongs in that big picture.