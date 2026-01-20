The Carolina Hurricanes have established themselves as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. On Monday, the Hurricanes took a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. In the victory, goaltender Brandon Bussi has made some NHL history.

With the winning effort on Monday, Bussi now has the most wins by a netminder, 18, through his first 22 starts in NHL history, according to a post from the Hurricanes on X, formerly Twitter.

Welcome to the Brandon Bussi show 😤 pic.twitter.com/P9krQ1fao5 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 20, 2026

It has been a long road to NHL stardom for the goaltender. The New York native spent three seasons in the college ranks, playing for Western Michigan. He decided to forego his senior season and head to the NHL. He was not drafted, but signed with the Boston Bruins out of high school. In 2021-22, he appeared in five games with the AHL Providence Bruins after his final season of college ended.

He would begin the 2022-23 season with the ECHL Maine Mariners before returning to the AHL ranks. He continued to play in the AHL through 2024-25 with the Providence Bruins, going 63-31-13 with a 2.62 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. At the end of his time with Boston, he signed a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers, but was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes before the season began. He made the opening day roster due to an injury to Pyotr Kochetkov.

In his first game in the NHL, he stopped 16 of 17 shots in a win over the San Jose Sharks on October 14. Overall, he is now 18-3-1 with a 2.20 goals against average and a .906 save percentage, leading to fan clamoring for the goaltender to get an extension.

The Hurricanes are now 31-15-4 on the season, giving them the best record in the Eastern Conference and sitting second in the NHL. Rookie phenom, Bussi, and the Canes will return to the ice on Thursday night to host the Chicago Blackhawks.