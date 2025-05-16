The Carolina Hurricanes have befuddled many fans with their unorthodox style of offense throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they have also stumped their opponents en route to their second Eastern Conference Final appearance in the last three years. True to form, Rod Brind'Amour's squad prevailed in a series-clinching Game 5 versus the Washington Capitals by making the most of seemingly unfavorable opportunities.

Hurricanes right winger Andrei Svechnikov scored off a tough angle in the right corner, via the B/R Open Ice X account, breaking a 1-1 tie with less than two minutes left and paving the way for a 3-1 victory in Capital One Arena. Carolina's propensity to fire the puck from anywhere on the ice rather than executing a more conventional form of attack has been a hot topic of conversation, but the approach produced satisfactory results versus the conference's No. 1 seed in this second-round series.

The Hurricanes just keep moving along in the playoffs

Although the Canes' offensive aggression was not as visible on Thursday night — both teams combined for just 40 shots — they were able to create far more scoring chances than the Caps across the five games. Ultimately, though, the strategy can only work if the right players are there to carry it out. Svechnikov, who was a bit underwhelming in the regular season, has come alive in the playoffs.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft now has eight goals this postseason, recording one in each of the last three matchups. Brind'Amour and company are depending on him to maintain his torrid form moving forward. If he and the Hurricanes can continue to light the lamp approximately three times per game, their suffocating defense and superb goaltending — limited all-time great Alexander Ovechkin to one goal in the series — could be enough to propel them to their first Stanley Cup Final since they won it all in 2006.

Carolina will face either the defending champion Florida Panthers or Toronto Maple Leafs. Game 6 of that series, which the Cats lead 3-2, takes place Friday night in Amerant Bank Arena.