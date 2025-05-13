In a night that mixed individual greatness with team struggles, Alex Ovechkin added another historic milestone to his legendary career. In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes, Ovechkin's power-play goal etched his name further into NHL history. Despite the Capitals falling 5–2 and facing elimination, Ovechkin's goal was a moment to celebrate.

With that tally, Ovechkin surpassed the iconic Mario Lemieux for 12th place on the NHL's all-time playoff goals list, bringing his total to 77. He also leaped past Nicklas Lidstrom and Joe Pavelski for the fifth-most playoff power-play goals in league history, now sitting at 31. For the 39-year-old veteran, the achievement was another notch in an already storied career, proving that even in the twilight of his playing days, he remains one of the league's most dangerous scorers.

The historic goal came with just over seven minutes left in the third period. During a 5-on-3 advantage, Ovechkin unleashed his signature one-timer from the left circle, blasting the puck past Carolina's goaltender Frederik Andersen. The shot narrowed the Hurricanes' lead to 3–2, giving Washington a spark of hope. Dylan Strome, who assisted on the play, notched his ninth assist of the postseason.

Their celebration, however, was short-lived. Less than four minutes later, Carolina responded with poise as Sean Walker extended their lead with a well-placed shot that beat Washington's goaltender Logan Thompson. The Hurricanes did not let up, and with the Capitals scrambling to mount a final push, Andrei Svechnikov sealed the game with an empty-net goal, finalizing the score at 5–2.

Carolina's offensive firepower was on full display, with Taylor Hall, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Seth Jarvis also finding the back of the net. Andersen was a steady presence in goal, making 19 saves to help secure the win.

For Washington, Jakob Chychrun also managed to score, but the Capitals missed several critical opportunities. Their most glaring chance came during a four-minute power play in the first period, which ended with no goals. Thompson faced relentless pressure throughout the game, stopping 32 of 36 shots, but Carolina's offensive depth proved too much to overcome.

Although the loss puts the Capitals in a daunting 31- series deficit, Ovechkin's achievement was a bright spot. His goal ended a three-game scoring drought and further solidified his place among the NHL's all-time greats. As the series heads back to Washington for Game 5, the Capitals will need Ovechkin's leadership and scoring touch if they hope to extend their playoff run.