With just 10 games remaining in the regular season, Caitlin Clark remains sidelined indefinitely with a groin injury. Although still unable to provide a definitive update, Stephanie White is hopeful that her star player will be back in time to lead the Indiana Fever's final 2025 playoff push.

Clark has been out since the All-Star Break and has not graced the court since July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. With her return date still unclear, White said that “the hope” is for Clark to be back before the end of the regular season, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

The Fever own an 18-16 record through 34 games, seventh in the league. With the 2025 WNBA playoffs accepting the top eight teams, Indiana is barely above the threshold. However, they are only one game ahead of the No. 8 seed, the Seattle Storm, and just 1.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Sparks, who are currently the first team out.

Clark, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, has appeared in just 13 games for the Fever in 2025. Her scoring numbers have taken a steep decline, from 19.2 points per game in 2024 to just 16.5 points per game in 2025. The biggest drop-off has been her shooting numbers, as Clark is hitting just 27.9 percent of her three-point attempts.

Fever struggling with injuries amid Caitlin Clark absence

With the 2025 regular season coming to a close, the Fever desperately need Clark back on the court for multiple reasons. They enter a Sunday matchup against the league-worst Sun on a 1-4 skid while dealing with a plethora of injuries.

Since Clark went down, the Fever's backcourt has suddenly been immensely depleted. In an unfortunate twist of fate, backup guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson both suffered season-ending injuries in Indiana's Aug. 7 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. Colson went down with a torn ACL in the first quarter before McDonald sustained a broken foot late in the game.

Without Clark, McDonald or Colson, the White has been forced to get creative with her rotation. Kelsey Mitchell has accepted the bulk of the team's ball-handling duties, with Sophie Cunningham joining the starting lineup. Odyssey Sims, whom the team currently has signed to a seven-day hardship deal, has become a staple of the rotation as the backup point guard.