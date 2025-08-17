One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the New York Giants has been the recovery process of star offensive lineman Andrew Thomas, who exited last season with a foot injury in October from which he is still recovering. Thomas will look to help provide protection for quarterback Russell Wilson, whom the Giants signed in free agency this offseason.

Recently, Giants head coach Brian Daboll provided an update on Thomas' recovery process.

“He’s on his rehab schedule. Working hard to get back as quickly as he can. Day by day. See where we’re at. Make that decision when we think it’s best for us and him,” said Daboll, per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post has reported that Thomas is expected to be available for the Giants' season opener against the Washington Commanders in under a month.

A key piece for the Giants

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) walks off the field following the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

At times during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Andrew Thomas was the only player keeping the Giants from being even more of a disaster on the offensive line than they already were.

New York already had enough trouble providing enough time for Daniel Jones and the Motley crew of quarterbacks who were brought in to replace him when Thomas was healthy, let alone after he exited the lineup with the injury, from which he was not able to return during the 2024 season.

The Giants brought in Wilson this offseason to try to find some sense of stability that has been a problem area for New York ever since Eli Manning retired.

While Wilson has experience playing behind poor offensive lines and extending plays with his legs, it's unclear just how much he has left in the tank after a rough season with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

New York also drafted quarterback Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss this past April, and Dart played well in his preseason debut last week, giving the Giants another option at that position.

In any case, the Giants are set to open up their 2025 season on the road against the Commanders on September 7.

