The Hockey Canada sexual assault trial is over, finding all five defendants, including Carter Hart and Alex Formenton, not guilty. All five players have played in the NHL, but were deemed ineligible to play when the charges were filed. After the not-guilty verdict was handed down, the NHL said it would review the findings before reinstating the players. NHL deputy commissioner Billy Daly provided an update on the Hockey Canada defendants, per CBC.

“Daly didn't provide an update Tuesday when speaking to a small group of reporters at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour in Las Vegas, but said he anticipates there will be ‘a decision at some point in the relatively near future,'” Joshua Clipperton wrote. “Daly added the NHL takes ‘the matter very seriously, and that's why it's still under review.'”

On Tuesday, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reported that NHL teams have asked about the eligibility of the Hockey Canada defendants. “Not a lot of them, but some have checked in to see what the status is. Don't know if that means they have an interest [in signing them] or not,” a source told Wyshynski.

NEWS: NHL teams have asked deputy commissioner Bill Daly about the eligibility of Hockey Canada players acquitted of sexual assault. “Not a lot of them, but some have checked in to see what the status is. Don't know if that means they have an interest [in signing them] or not." pic.twitter.com/YraywO1Rhn — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 9, 2025

Hart, Formenton, Dillon Dube, Michael McLeod, and Cal Foote could be in the NHL as soon as the league reinstates them. It would then be up to the teams if they wanted to sign the players. Even though the verdict was not guilty, they are still suspended from Hockey Canada events.

Since these players left the league during the 2023-24 season, there have been a lot of changes in the league. An increased salary cap could make one of these signings more likely. With training camp opening soon, a team that needs a goalie or a fourth-line forward could take the risk and sign one of these players.

Could the Oilers sign Carter Hart to help with their goaltending issue?