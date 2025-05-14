After the Vancouver Canucks and Rick Tocchet parted ways, the franchise found its next head coach. Adam Foote will be replacing Tocchet, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

The move comes after a disappointing Canucks season, which was highlighted by drama. For starters, wingers Elias Pettersson and JT Miller never saw eye to eye and disagreed publicly.

It forced the franchise to make a hasty decision about the two. As a result, the Canucks traded Miller to the New York Rangers. They were adamant on keeping Pettersson.

Still, Tocchet made comments about the Swedish winger needing to be more aggressive.

However, the head coaching change feels more like a reset for the entire team than not agreeing with someone. However, bringing in Foote as the head coach establishes familiarity.

He understands the system, as he was a part of Tocchet's staff. Not to mention, Foote himself was a legendary figure for the Colorado Avalanche.

He retired as a player in 2011, but has been in the coaching ranks for quite some time. This can allow for more relatability with the current generation of NHL players.

Canucks' Adam Foote has big shoes to fill as Rick Tocchet's replacement

Tocchet has a track record of being a quality NHL head coach. Although he never had the chance to stay with a team long-term, the short-term impact is immediately felt.

For instance, he helped the Canucks reach the playoffs in the 2023-24 season and post 50 wins. That alone is impressive, especially considering it was his second season.

Still, the franchise felt that they needed a new voice, considering the turmoil last season.

However, promoting Foote doesn't seem to be realistic if they want a clean slate. He was a part of that team, which could leave some more interesting drama.

Regardless of that, the franchise has stuck with Pettersson as the star, and Foote will likely put his foot on the gas to make sure that happens.

Either way, the first-time NHL head coach has the recent playing experience and perspective necessary to generate wins. The star player is there, along with key pieces surrounding their depth.

At the end of the day, the challenge is on, but Foote has plenty of time to develop a system and figure out what he wants his team to look like.

The offseason might be grueling for the players and even for the head coach. However, it can be telling of how the Canucks will perform heading into the 2025-26 season.