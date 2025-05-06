The Carolina Hurricanes lost Frederik Andersen midway through Game 4, which left Pyotr Kochetkov to hold down the fort for the final two games of their series against the New Jersey Devils. Kochetkov did a fine job, stopping 14 of 15 shots in Game 4 and then 31 of 35 in Game 5 for back-to-back wins. Despite Kochetkov's success, Rod Brind'Amour revealed on Tuesday morning that Andersen will be back in the starter's net for Game 1 against the Washington Capitals.

“Rod Brind’Amour confirms Frederik Andersen is good to go and expects the #Canes to use the same lineup that they’ve been rolling with for tonight’s Game 1 against the Capitals,” Walt Ruff reported on social media.

Andersen was lights out in the first round, owning a 3-1 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. The Hurricanes saw the good and the bad of the Andersen experience, as he can be a top goalie in the league, but his injury concerns will always become an issue. Andersen has a good track record with the Canes when he is healthy, and Carolina hopes he can keep that going for the remainder of the playoffs.

Frederik Andersen is a key to Hurricanes' success

The Danish goaltender's most significant weakness is staying healthy. He hasn't played more than 34 games in a season since 2021-22, which isn't ideal for a starting goaltender. Andersen has been unbelievable when he does play, owning a 2.56 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in 517 career regular season games. He has been even better in his postseason career, playing 76 games with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

The Hurricanes will need the good version of Andersen to win this series against the Capitals. Washington had the second-best offense in the league this season, averaging 3.49 goals per game. They increased those numbers by averaging 3.60 per game over the five-game series victory against the Montreal Canadiens. Brind'Amour's man-to-man defensive structure and solid play from Andersen might halt Washington's offense enough to advance to another Eastern Conference Final.