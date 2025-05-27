The Carolina Hurricanes won Game 4 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night. Carolina has snapped its 15-game losing streak in the East Final with a 3-0 win over the Florida Panthers. Goalie Frederik Andersen helped his team to victory at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, with his performance on Monday.

Andersen wasn't peppered with shots thanks to some incredible defensive plays in front of him. The shots that did get through, though, the Hurricanes puck-stopper turned aside. It was an impressive performance all around. And it achieved Andersen's biggest goal entering Game 4: leave everything on the ice and give the Hurricanes a chance to continue this fight.

“We wanted to leave it all out there and play our best game,” Andersen said, via NHL.com's George Richards. “We were rewarded for it. I love playing with this team, so, happy to be getting another shot [Wednesday]. We were closer to our game, and we’re a pretty good team when we play our game. We need more of that.”

Hurricanes return to form vs. Panthers in Game 4

Carolina had trouble keeping up with the Panthers over the first three games. The Hurricanes pride themselves on applying pressure on their opponents. Florida, however, found ways to keep the pressure against them to a minimum. Monday night's contest represented a return to form for the Canes.

“Right from the start we were good all night,” Brind’Amour said, via Richards. “That’s how we need to play if we’re going to have a chance, and we gave ourselves a chance. Everything was solid tonight. The goalie great when he needed to be, the penalty kill was phenomenal (4-for-4). That was obviously more like it.”

The Hurricanes know this is the start of a long slugfest ahead. Carolina has its back against the wall. The margin of error remains at zero, and they cannot afford to stumble. Carolina plays host to the Panthers in Game 5 on Wednesday night at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.