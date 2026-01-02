The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 11-5 with last Sunday’s 13-12 win over the Buffalo Bills. Philadelphia’s defense helped the team survive a fourth-quarter comeback by Josh Allen and the Bills. But the Eagles offense was as inconsistent as ever.

After scoring 13 points in a solid first half, Philadelphia did nothing over the final two quarters of the Week 17 matchup. The Eagles got blanked in the second half while gaining just 17 total yards and punting on all five possessions.

The loss opened Philadelphia’s offense to renewed criticism. And, according to Jordan Mailata, Eagles players are well aware of their shortcomings. “When we suck, it hurts. And we know it, too,” Mailata said, per The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “Us on the sideline, we're problem solving trying to figure out how to contribute to the win. That's why I feel like it's a great opportunity for us to learn from our mistakes.”

Eagles’ offensive struggles continue as playoffs approach

The Eagles appeared to right the ship. After three straight losses to playoff contenders, the team looked vastly improved in wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. But the offense regressed against the Bills.

Jalen Hurts went 13/27 for 110 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Week 17. He averaged just 4.1 yards per attempt in the game. But in the second half he averaged zero yards per attempt.

Hurts went 0/7 with no passing yards in the final two quarters while leading four straight three-and-outs. It was also a tale of two halves for Saquon Barkley. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year got off to a solid start with 51 rushing yards in the first half. But he was stuck in the mud after the break, gaining just 17 yards. However, that represented the entirety of the team’s offense in the second half.

The Eagles' starters will sit in Week 18 as Nick Sirianni hopes a rest week can reset the team. Philadelphia has already won the division title. And while the Eagles can improve their seeding with a win and a Chicago Bears loss, Philly will take its chances with the backups and let the chips fall where they may.