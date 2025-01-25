In one of the most notable trades in recent National Hockey League history, the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche got together on an absolute stunner of a deal, while the Chicago Blackhawks were also involved.

The full trade is as follows:

Hurricanes receive: Mikko Rantanen from Colorado, Taylor Hall from Chicago

Avalanche receive: Martin Necas, Jack Drury, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft

Blackhawks receive: A third-round pick in the 2025 Draft from Carolina, while retaining 50 percent of Rantanen's salary.

It was one of the most consequential trades the history of both the Hurricanes and Avalanche, and it wasn't long before the shocked reactions of fans began pouring in all over social media.

Rantanen will make his Hurricanes debut on Saturday night when he and his new Carolina teammates face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

Mikko Rantanen is in the final year of his contract

Rantanen is one of the top players in the NHL, and he wants to be paid like it. He's in the final year of his current contract with a cap hit of $9.25 million, but is reportedly seeking a similar deal that was recently signed by Edmonton Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl.

Draisaitl recently agreed to an eight-year, $112 million deal for a cap hit of $14 million a season.

It'll be interesting to see how Rantanen fares with the Hurricanes for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign — and where he ends up on July 1.