The Carolina Hurricanes continued their strong run on Wednesday with a 6-4 road win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, and rookie goaltender Brandon Bussi added another milestone performance during his breakout season.

Bussi stopped 18 of 22 shots to improve his record to 25-3-1, extending his personal winning streak to nine games. It's the second time this season he has reached nine straight wins after first doing so from Oct. 30 to Dec. 14, 2025, making him just the second goalie in NHL history with multiple nine-game winning streaks in his rookie campaign, joining Bill Durnan. His 25 victories also make him the fastest goaltender in NHL history to reach that total. Despite appearing in 10 fewer games than any of the top seven goalies in the league standings for wins, Bussi is tied for third in the NHL in victories.

The 27-year-old's recent stretch has not been flawless, however. Since the Olympic break, he has allowed eight goals on 50 shots in two starts, including the four goals surrendered against Vancouver. Even so, his overall season numbers remain strong with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Carolina improved to 39-16-6 with the win and rebounded after its 12-game point streak ended in a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday. The Hurricanes have now won five of their last six games and hold an 11-1-2 record in their past 14 contests.

Offensively, Nikolaj Ehlers starred for Carolina with a hat trick, his second since joining the Hurricanes and the seventh of his NHL career. His final goal came into an empty net with 14 seconds remaining to secure the victory. Sean Walker, Andrei Svechnikov, and Sebastian Aho each recorded a goal and an assist, while Seth Jarvis contributed two assists.

Carolina jumped ahead early when Svechnikov scored on the power play just 1:17 into the game. The Canucks momentarily took control with goals from Marco Rossi and Filip Hronek 44 seconds apart late in the first period. The Hurricanes responded with four consecutive goals in the second period from Walker, Ehlers, Aho and Ehlers again to build a 5-2 lead.

Vancouver cut the deficit with power-play and third-period goals from Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander, but Ehlers' empty-netter made sure of the win.

Next on Carolina's road trip are games against the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, where Bussi is likely to share starts with Frederik Andersen.