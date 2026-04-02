The Carolina Hurricanes are as consistent as a metronome — at least as far as the regular season is concerned. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour has a team that brings it on a regular basis from October through the early part of April. The Hurricanes play with speed, precision and just enough snarl to have their way and work themselves into a prime playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

This season has been typical, and when the regular season comes to a close, Carolina will find itself in first place in the Metropolitan Division with an excellent shot at earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. In years past, regular-season success has led to playoff heartbreak for this team, and there's no reason to believe that any of that has changed going into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

However, Brind'Amour is not one to let his players off the hook. Instead, he can fire up and inspire them with the best coaches in the league. If the Hurricanes are sick of falling short in the postseason, this could be the year that they work themselves through the Eastern Conference and secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The No. 1 seed will pit them against the No. 2 Wild Card team, and it will be a major challenge for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are currently in that position. However, the Jackets could exchange positions with the New York Islanders, who are in third place in the division. The Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals are all still in the race for that final playoff position.

The Hurricanes should have a huge advantage over any of those possible opponents, but a battle against the Jackets or the Wings might be the dream scenario in the first rounds.

Hurricanes have balanced lineup to help their Stanley Cup chances

The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the league at setting up quickly in the offensive zone and creating scoring opportunities. This is done with quick passing in the neutral zone and then getting the puck deep without any hesitation.

At that point, the Canes turn on their speed, retrieve the puck and make quick passes that lead to excellent scoring opportunities. Brind'Amour preaches this kind of aggressive attack and his players regularly follow through and deliver big-time results.

Center Sebastian Aho is not a superstar who compares with Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov or Nathan MacKinnon, but he gets the job done consistently. He has scored 25 goals and a team-leading 75 points while also demonstrating his responsibilities in the defensive zone.

Andrei Svechnikov is a dangerous offensive player with 27 goals and 64 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has been an excellent fit in Carolina this season. He also has 64 points. Seth Jarvis is the team's most opportunistic goal scorer with 30 goals and 62 points.

Shayne Gostisbehere is their best offensive player on the blue line, while veteran Taylor Hall can still turn on the speed and creativity when he senses an offensive opportunity. Jordan Staal is one of the team's leaders and while he is not a dominant scorer, he excels at stopping opponents and is an excellent defensive center.

The Canes have stalled in the playoffs in previous seasons because their goaltending has often let them down. That could change with Brandon Bussi in the net. He has delivered a 28-6-1 record along with a 2.44 GAA and an .897 save percentage. Bussi has the ability to lead Carolina on a long postseason run.

Blue Jackets and Red Wings could be up against it vs. Hurricanes

The Blue Jackets have been one of the hottest teams in the league since Dean Evason was fired and Rick Bowness was hired as head coach. Columbus has played with much more freedom and offensive explosiveness and has made a major climb in the standings.

However, there are indications that the Jackets are starting to slow down. As they prepare to play the Hurricanes Thursday night, they have lost the mojo that put them inside the playoff structure. The Blue Jackets are 0-3-1 in their last four games. A recent shootout loss to the Boston Bruins saw them fail to hold on to a 3-0 third period lead. Zach Werenski & Co. have to put that loss in the past in order to stay in the playoff picture.

The Red Wings were one of the league's most improved teams through the majority of the season, but they have fallen on hard times down the stretch due to multiple injuries. If they make the playoffs and get an opportunity to meet the Hurricanes, they will need Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane to both have explosive offensive series in order to have a chance to survive and advance.

Once the Hurricanes get past the opening round, they would face the winner between the second- and third-place teams in the Metropolitan Division. At this point, the Penguins and the Islanders fill those spots, and Brind'Amour's team would have home ice and a key edge in talent and depth. Survival should not be a problem in the second round.

Eastern Conference Finals represents the big test

The big issue for the Hurricanes would come in the Eastern Conference Finals. While the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning are the top teams in the division, the surging Montreal Canadiens or the surprising Boston Bruins could also emerge. Both of those team have been extremely hot down the stretch.

The pressure would be on the Hurricanes against any of the Atlantic Division opponents because they have not gotten past that round of the playoffs. The Lightning are the most playoff-tested of those teams, and it would probably be best to avoid Tampa Bay in that series.

The Sabres, Canadiens and Bruins would not be easy opponents, but none of those teams have the playoff savvy that led to two previous Stanley Cups for Jon Cooper's team.

Carolina would probably like to see Boston emerge as their opponent in the Eastern finals because they lack the speed and quickness of the Hurricanes. The Bruins might quickly find themselves in a track meet that they can't win unless Bussi has a problem as the playoffs progress.