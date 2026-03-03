The Carolina Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the NHL at this time. Carolina is second in the Eastern Conference and is atop the Metropolitan Division. They look the part of a Stanley Cup contender once again. Which means they will likely be buyers at the upcoming 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

It's been relatively quiet over the last few weeks. The NHL's Olympic roster freeze prevented any trades from taking place during most of February. At the same time, the new playoff salary cap has created some hurdles that teams need to overcome before striking any major deals.

Monday brought our first post-Olympics trade. The Edmonton Oilers swung a trade for Connor Murphy in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. This is likely just the first in a long list of moves to come before the deadline on Friday.

The Hurricanes figure to be a major player in the coming days, as well. Carolina has cap space to work with and some future assets to put on the table in trade talks. Carolina is in a position to significantly strengthen its roster for the upcoming playoff push.

What the Hurricanes do obviously remains to be seen. In any case, let's take a look at the dream and nightmare scenarios for Carolina ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

A scoring forward would boost Hurricanes' Cup chances

It feels as if the Hurricanes are stuck in a loop of sorts. Every offseason, they make moves to improve their offense. And then, every trade deadline season, we talk about the team's need for more scoring punch.

This extends to the 2025-26 iteration of the team. In the offseason, Carolina signed Nikolaj Ehlers in NHL Free Agency. They believed he could give them the sort of high-end goal scorer they needed. However, the need for a true high-end scorer remains.

The Hurricanes have scoring depth for days. In fact, 10 players have 10 or more goals, including defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere. However, they don't have a dominant, pure goal scorer. Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis can score goals, but they are dual-threat options in the offensive zone.

In this dream scenario, the Hurricanes add a sniping forward to the roster. There are a few different options to be had here, as well. Carolina could take a chance on Patrik Laine, for instance. If they want a more established option, St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Bobby McMann make sense.

The Hurricanes can make any sort of trade they wish, to be fair. They have the cap space and assets to pull it off. No matter which direction they take, they need a scoring winger at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Carolina needs to find taker for Jesperi Kotkaniemi

The Hurricanes signed Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet in the summer of 2021. Carolina hoped he could be an important part of their future. However, things have not worked out for the former third overall pick in Raleigh.

Kotkaniemi has watched his offense production drop over the last few seasons. This year, his usage has dropped, as well. The Hurricanes forward has averaged three minutes less per game this year than he did in 2024-25.

Carolina's nightmare scenario for the trade deadline is failing to find a new home for Kotkaniemi. He has value, given that he's only 25 years old. And he's signed for another four seasons. If the Hurricanes don't move him now, his value will continue to decrease as the years go on. Carolina has to find a new home for Kotkaniemi before 3 PM Eastern on Friday.