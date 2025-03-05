The Carolina Hurricanes enter the NHL trade deadline firmly in a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division. Their standings position would usually have them firmly in the buyers' category at the deadline. But the Hurricanes cannot work out a contract extension with new trade acquisition Mikko Rantanen. TSN insider Darren Dreger says don't rule out another Rantanen trade before Friday.

“Carolina basically canvassed the league this week gauging level of interest in Mikko Rantanen,” Dreger reported.

The Colorado Avalanche traded Rantanen because they could not agree to a contract extension. With Leon Draisaitl's $14 million extension setting the market, the two sides were far apart. So, Colorado shipped him out for Martin Necas and Jack Drury in January.

Now, the Hurricanes are struggling to get an extension done. They are willing to pay him over $100 million on an eight-year deal, per Elliotte Friedman, but Rantanen has not decided if he wants to stay in Raleigh. That should scare away teams from paying a massive haul to get Rantanen before Friday. If he has not decided if he likes Carolina by now, he likely won't decide on his new home after another trade.

If the Hurricanes do trade him, it would not bring back the same haul they sent out. Is it worth it instead of him leaving for free?

The Hurricanes must make a run at the Stanley Cup

The Hurricanes have not won a game in the Eastern Conference Final in two appearances under Rod Brind'amor. Their window is closing as players get older and teams power out of rebuild. They have to make a serious run at a Stanley Cup this season and have already landed the best player who will be traded this season. Mikko Rantanen should remain in Raleigh for the remainder of the year.

Unless they get a package of NHL-caliber players who can join the lineup immediately, the Hurricanes should keep Rantanen. Necas has been a perfect fit for Colorado and could have GM Eric Tulsky regretting the decision but he cannot undo it. If someone wants to make a similar gamble, then Tulsky should let him. But the chances of that are slim.

The top teams in the Western Conference could add Rantanen as a way to compete against the Oilers and Avalanche. Both of those teams have elite scoring and have been to the Cup Final recently. The Stars and Jets should look to add Rantanen but likely won't give up the package necessary to land him.