The Chicago Blackhawks aren't the first team to attempt to unlock Ryan Donato's potential. He has been bouncing around the league since debuting with the Boston Bruins, but it seems like the Chicago Blackhawks have given him the most comfortable fit yet. Call it a good situation or the benefit of playing alongside Connor Bedard, but regardless, the Blackhawks will provide him with a long look as a possible returnee in the offseason. Chicago can't afford to give away players with high ceilings, and Donato's has always been significant.

Donato's NHL career started when the Boston Bruins signed him after his 43 points in 29 games at Harvard. However, after a hot start with nine points in 12 games to finish the year, Donato struggled in his “rookie season,” with nine points in 34 games. The Bruins shipped him to the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline, where he recorded 16 points in 22 games.

Donato's second-year slump continued in the following season with Minnesota, as he recorded just 23 points in 62 games. It prompted a move to the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken, where he failed to record more than 31 points in a season. That trend continued in his first season with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24, but he exploded so far this season with 48 points in 62 games. He is on pace to finish the year with 30 goals and 62 points in 80 games.

The Blackhawks must decide if they want Donato to remain on their roster. He has many reasons to stay, and letting a 30-goal scorer walk is a concern. However, do the Blackhawks want to invest too much money in a player with one breakout season? If the price is right, Kyle Davidson must consider it.

Ryan Donato brings Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks support

The Blackhawks drafted their new franchise cornerstone in the 2023 NHL Draft, selecting Bedard as the first overall pick. Bedard hasn't had the start to his NHL career that he had hoped for, and Chicago must ensure they are doing right by their budding superstar. It's a fine line to walk, as the Blackhawks are trying to have a successful rebuild while also winning enough to keep the uber-competitive Bedard happy.

Is all the talk about Bedard's unhappiness overblown? Maybe, but Kyle Davidson also doesn't want to risk discovering what happens when it's not overblown. Bedard and Donato have found chemistry this season, setting up Donato to blow his previous career high of points out of the water. If he is what Bedard is looking for in a linemate, the Blackhawks should do whatever they can to keep him in the fold.

There is a chance that Donato's success this season will elevate him to a level the Blackhawks aren't willing to pay. If they can, it'd be wise to get Donato on a long-term deal, which would knock down the average annual salary and hopefully make him an affordable player for the future.

If the Blackhawks sign him to a short-term deal, they risk alienating Bedard by the pair developing their chemistry even further but being unable to pay Donato's raise in two to three years. Likewise, if they overpay on a medium-length contract, they could see Donato's numbers drop off from this year's pace, and then they are stuck with an albatross of a deal. It'll be a sensitive subject regarding Donato's deal, but the best path still looks to be keeping him.

The Blackhawks didn't cash in at the trade deadline

The Blackhawks could've received a fine haul for Donato if they had capitalized on the interest in him at the trade deadline. There were plenty of rumors leading up to the deadline that teams were inquiring about Donato's availability. In the end, the last-place Blackhawks decided to keep the player.

The Blackhawks have made some questionable decisions regarding their personnel. However, it'd be a disaster to hold Donato through the deadline and then let him walk. The Blackhawks must figure out a deal with Donato soon without letting him get to free agency.

The Blackhawks aren't able to hold players for a playoff push. They are nowhere near a playoff berth, and mismanaging assets isn't getting them closer to their goal of being contenders. There is no other reason to explain not trading Donato at the deadline than that they have plans for him in the future.

You look at other deals at the trade deadline. The Bruins traded their captain because they feared a deal wouldn't be made before free agency, and he'd walk for nothing. All the Bruins received for that deal was a conditional first-round draft pick. If Davidson didn't trade Donato because the return wasn't good enough, it would look like a giant disaster if he walked into free agency. For a rebuilding team, any asset is good if it's in exchange for someone leaving.