The Chicago Blackhawks have struggled in recent weeks, falling toward the bottom of the Western Conference. But the future remains bright in the Windy City, even with Connor Bedard on the shelf. The Blackhawks' third overall pick from 2025, Anton Frondell, scored the game-winning shootout goal for Sweden at the World Junior Championships in Sunday's semi-final.

ANTON FRONDELL (@NHLBlackhawks) SENDS SWEDEN TO THE GOLD MEDAL GAME!

The third time was the charm for Frondell, as he had missed two prior shootout attempts in the game. After not scoring in regulation and failing his first two attempts, he buried the third one and sent Sweden to the Gold Medal game. He did pick up an assist on the first goal of the game, giving him eight points in six games.

Monday will mark Sweden's 15th appearance in the Gold Medal game in 50 World Junior Championship tournaments. Once they get there, however, it has not gone well. They have won two golds compared to 12 silvers, with no championships since 2012. Frondell leads an elite forward group for the Three Crowns, which includes the potential first-overall pick in 2026, Ivar Stenberg.

The Blackhawks did not win the draft lottery last year, but they have to be thrilled with the prospect they got at number three. Frondell has 15 points in 20 games in the SHL, which is a professional league. He is one of just four players on his team, Djurgårdens IF, under 22 years old. One of the others is Victor Eklund, who is also on the World Junior team.

It may be another few years until the Blackhawks see Frondell at the NHL level. But with Bedard and Frank Nazar having great seasons as they hit their early 20s, there is plenty to keep Chicago fans occupied in the interim. As long as Frondell keeps showing off the skills at the highest levels, he will get to the NHL sooner rather than later.