In a season that has already been wrought with multiple challenges and another losing record, the Chicago Blackhawks were dealt the latest blow not long after being officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Veteran forward Jason Dickinson will miss the remainder of the season with a wrist injury. He was hurt during Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues when he attempted to confront Jake Neighbours after he leveled teammate Alec Martinez into the boards.

Blackhawks interim head coach Anders Sorensen confirmed the unfortunate injury news but also labeled it as an opportunity for other players to step up, via NHL.com.

“Yeah, he’s had some bad luck; he’s had some bad luck throughout the season, missed extended time,” Sorensen said on Tuesday. “Penalty kill is one thing, but obviously we know in terms of shutting other teams’ top lines down he’s done a good job the last couple of years here.

“It’s a loss, but it's an opportunity for other players to step up here.”

Dickinson has scored seven goals with nine assists in 59 games this season; he has 68 goals and 87 assists in 502 career NHL contests.

Sans Dickinson, the Blackhawks will battle the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at United Center in downtown Chicago. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson's injury history in 2024-25

Unfortunately for Dickinson, this isn't his first injury this season. He was also forced to miss time after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in a game against the Colorado Avalanche. He missed more than a month before eventually returning to the ice on March 10.

Drafted with the 29th overall pick by the Dallas Stars in 2013, Dickinson played the first six years of his career in the Lone Star State before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a third round draft pick. He soon signed a three-year contract extension with the Canucks with a $2.65 million cap hit.

However, he only played a lone season with Vancouver before being shipped to the Blackhawks. He eventually signed a two-year extension in January of 2024.