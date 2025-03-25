ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks continue their homestand as they host the New Jersey Devils. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Devils-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

The Devils come into the game at 37-28-7 on the year. That places them in third in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks struck first in the first period, but Timo Meier would tie the game up in the second period. In the third period, Timo Meier would score again, but the Canucks would tie the game. Erik Haula would give the Devils the lead again, but Conor Garland would tie the game. This would lead to overtime and then a shootout, where the Devils would fall 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are 21-41-9 on the year, sitting in last place in the Central Division. In their last game, they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. It was a back-and-forth first period. The Flyers struck first, but Pat Maroon, who announced his retirement at the end of the year, tied the game. The Blackhawks would score again, but the Flyers would score twice before Connor Bedard made it a 3-3 game at the end of the first period. Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Donato would both find the back of the net in the second period, as the Blackhawks extended the lead to 6-4. They would add another goal in the third, and win the game 7-4.

Here are the Devils-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Blackhawks Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -230

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 5.5 (-105)

Under: 5.5 (-115)

How To Watch Devils vs Blackhawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT/truTV/MAX

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Devils consists of the trio of Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Erik Haula. Meier is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 22 goals and 25 assists. Hischier is third on the team in points, coming in with 30 goals and 27 assists. His goal total leads the team this year. Finally, Haula has nine goals and eight assists in his 59 games this year.

The team leader in both assists and points this year is Jesper Bratt. Bratt has 20 goals and 62 assists this year, good for 82 points. He is joined on the second line by Stefan Noesen. Noesen is sixth on the team in points, coming in with 19 goals and 17 assists this year.

Jake Allen is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this game. He is 12-14-1 on the year with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Allen is tied for seventh in the NHL in save percentage. Further, he is 3-2-0 in the last five games. Allen has allowed two or fewer goals with a save percentage above .935 in three of the last five games.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard leads the top line for the Blackhawks this year. He leads the team in points this year, coming into the game with 20 goals and 35 assists on the year, good for 56 total points. He is joined on the top line by Ryan Donato, who leads the team in goals this year. Donato has 25 goals and 28 assists this year, good for a third-ranked 53 points. The line is rounded out by Frank Nazar. Nazar comes into the game with six goals and ten assists this year.

Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravaninen is second on the team in points, playing from the second line this year. He comes in with 15 goals and a team-leading 40 assists this year, good for his 55 points. He is joined on the line by Nick Foligno. Foligno comes in with 12 goals and 16 assists this year. Finally, Alex Vlasic has been solid this year from the blue line. He has four goals and 24 assists this year.

Spencer Knight is expected to be in goal for Chicago in this game. He is 15-12-1 on the year with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Knight is top 20 in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage this year. He is 3-4-0 as a member of the Blackhawks but has given up three or fewer goals in five of the seven games.

Final Devils-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Devils are heavily favored in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Devils are fifth in the NHL in goals-against per game this year, while sitting fourth in both the power play and penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are 31st in the NHL in goals-against per game. Further, they have allowed 40 goals in their last ten games. While the Devils' defense has struggled lately, they should have enough firepower to win this one.

Final Devils-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (+114)