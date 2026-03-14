The Players Championship golf tournament experienced a delay on Saturday morning. Law enforcement officials announced a shooting at a Walgreens store located near the golf course caused the delay, per USA Today.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office in Florida reported a man shot and killed two people Friday night in the parking lot of the Walgreens.

“In a briefing early in the morning, Sheriff Rob Hardwick said the gunman at one point crossed onto the PGA Tour property and encountered employees at the tournament site while fleeing, and at one time picked up and then dropped a PGA Tour radio,” USA Today reported.

Gates opened at 9:00 am on Saturday, per The Players X account, with tee times scheduled to start at regular times. On-course hospitality venues open at 11:00 am. PGA Tour officials say they are cooperating with local law enforcement as the investigation continues.

A suspect is in custody following the shooting. The shooting was described as domestic in nature, law enforcement said.

“Both victims were known to the suspect. None lived in St. Johns County. Hardwick identified the suspect as (Christian Joseph) Barrios, who just turned 32 and has an extensive criminal history with at least 27 arrests. Court records show he was living in Jacksonville during a drug arrest in 2025,” USA Today reported.

The investigation is continuing into the shooting incident. Ludvig Aberg was leading at the golf tournament as of Saturday morning. He was at -12, and scheduled to tee off at 2:35 ET.

The Players Championship is historically one of the most popular tournaments on the PGA Tour.