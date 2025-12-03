The Cincinnati Reds returned to the postseason in 2025, but did not win a game in their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. While they have a solid young core to build around, they need to spend to make a splash in the National League. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, they have their eyes on a slugger. The Reds are making a run at slugger Kyle Schwarber, but they know the Philadelphia Phillies have deeper pockets.

“Schwarber is from Middletown, Ohio, about 35 miles north of Cincinnati,” Rosenthal reported. “He is interested in a possible homecoming, according to people briefed on his thinking. The Reds offer him the chance to transform their young lineup and play for one of the game’s most respected managers, Terry Francona. The problem for Cincinnati is that the Philadelphia Phillies almost certainly will offer Schwarber more money.”

Schwarber is a hometown kid, which could come into play for the Reds in free agency. He grew up going to games in Cincinnati, but even the veteran at the end of his run was born three years after the Reds' last World Series. They have to do something to solidify this core before serious trade conversations about Elly De La Cruz start picking up.

Article Continues Below

Schwarber is perfect for the Reds and Great American Ballpark. It is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball, perfect for a slugger like Schwarber. But Cincy does not have that type of player on the team yet. Their designated hitter spot is open, so long as Sal Stewart can play first base defensively. That should lead to Schwarber landing in Cincy.

Another designated hitter available in free agency is Luis Arraez. He is a contact machine and could lead to RBI opportunities for the young players. But Schwarber would provide much more value to the position and is worth the contract.