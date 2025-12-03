The New York Giants are building a team for the future, which means they have a young player. Jaxson Dart is one of those players, and he recently showed his age during a conversation with Theo Johnson and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

“I've been trying to figure out, where did this wind come from? There's no canyon or nothing that's flowing through. We're in the Meadowlands,” Dart said.

Kelly then had to give Dart and Johnson a geography lesson, telling them that there was an ocean on the other side. The funny thing is, Dart thought it was a river, and thought that the body of water was in the opposite direction from what Kelly told him.

Things got worse for Dart and his geography skills, as Kelly asked him if he went a certain direction, where would it take him.

“Pennsylvania,” Dart said.

“Long Island is that way,” Johnson said.

It was quite the moment for Dart, but Johnson and Kelly tried to help him out as much as they could. Luckily, he shouldn't have this issue moving forward, and he'll probably keep learning about the city the longer he stays with the team. Maybe one day, he'll be able to teach somebody the stuff that he's learning.

Though Dart may have a geographic problem off the field, the one problem he is having on the field is protecting himself from hard hits. He's already been evaluated several times this season for concussions, and he just returned this past week after clearing the protocol. After their loss to the New England Patriots, Dart was asked about his playing style, and he basically declared that he wasn't going to change.

“This is football. I’m going to get hit (…) We’re not playing soccer,” Dart said. “I play this game aggressive. I’m not going to change.”

If Dart wants to play a long career, he's going to have to be careful with how he goes about his safety.