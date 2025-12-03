The Memphis Grizzlies have heard the noise. They know the narratives, the speculation, and the imaginative drama that tends to swirl anytime the season bends in unexpected directions. However, when asked about everything from rotations to chemistry to the latest social-media theories about Ja Morant and the locker room, Jaren Jackson Jr. barely blinked. Why? Because inside the building, the locker room leader says none of it exists.

If there’s a window into the Grizzlies' current chemistry, Jackson Jr. points to a moment that had nothing to do with Morant or any outside storyline. Instead, it involved veteran center Jock Landale, who willingly subbed himself out in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans so Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey could close the game together.

“Vibe is dope and that's Jock in a nutshell,” explained Jackson Jr. “(Landale) is so selfless and cares about the team. I want Jock out there, so it is what it is. Sometimes he might say he should come out and I don't agree with it. That's just the vibe around here. We want everybody to win.”

It’s the kind of moment that rarely shows up in rumor mill discourse. But to Jackson Jr. and the rest of the team, it reflects a truth that is impossible to spin: the internal support is real, and it’s consistent. While the Grizzlies have battled injuries, inconsistency, and the scrutiny that comes with being a team expected to contend, the conversation outside has drifted toward imagined tension. This includes speculation about the relationship between Jackson Jr., Morant, and the rest of the locker room.

I always watch the bench. Old scouting habits. This team still cares about THIS team.#GrindCity https://t.co/SDUma8xwui pic.twitter.com/kIGjgxnGod — Dodson (@DoingItDodson) November 28, 2025

Jackson Jr. called it predictable, but inaccurate while sitting next to Morant in the road dressing room. The former Defensive Player of the Year dismissed the speculation as manufactured drama from sources disconnected from the team's actual operations. He also suggested that people seeking controversy will find ways to create it, regardless of the reality inside the facility.

Article Continues Below

“Again, it's dope to have a bunch of voices and communication,” Jackson Jr. stressed. “You need that on the road and it's special coming from those guys (on the bench). I know they want to be out there but they've been doing that all season.”

“I think people like to look at what they want to look at when it comes to that kind of (team camaraderie) stuff,” added Jackson Jr. “It's just always been consistent, that's why we never speak on it. There is nothing to speak on.”

As Memphis eyes a top-six seed to avoid the play-in tournament, Jackson Jr. keeps the focus simple and forward-looking. Avoiding the pitfalls of overanalyzing rumors, he boils down the path to success to one core principle.

“We still have to be aggressive at all times, so that's what I try to do,” Jackson Jr. stated. “That's about it.”

In an era where NBA storylines often eclipse the games themselves, the Grizzlies' approach is refreshingly old-school: let the wins do the talking. By downplaying the so-called Ja Morant drama, Jackson Jr. and his teammates are betting that consistency and chemistry will silence the skeptics. If their recent form is any indication, they're already proving it on the hardwood.