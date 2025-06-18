The 2025 Stanley Cup Final is over, and the NHL offseason is underway. The Chicago Blackhawks did not waste any time making moves, either. Chicago has signed veteran forward Ryan Donato to a contract extension. This prevents him from reaching NHL Free Agency, which he would have done without a contract on July 1.

Donato has signed for four years, according to the team's press release. This contract carries a cap hit of $4 million per season, bringing the total value of this deal to $16 million. This new deal does not carry any no-trade or no-movement protections, and it expires in 2029.

“Ryan brings energy and competes hard every game which has been a huge asset to our team over the last two seasons” Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “He’s been a crucial part of our offense, and we’re excited for Ryan to continue to make a difference in our lineup for the next four years.”

Blackhawks' Ryan Donato is coming off career year

Donato joined the Blackhawks as a free agent in 2023 after spending time with the Seattle Kraken. He was expected to provide depth for Chicago as they looked to rebuild their roster. In 2024-25, he became much more than a role player for the Blackhawks.

He played 80 games this past season for Chicago. He posted career highs in goals (31), assists (31), and points (62). His 31 goals led all Blackhawks skaters in 2024-25. Additionally, he led all skaters with 10.2 Offensive Goals Above Replacement and ranked third in WAR (1.1).

Donato has played well for the Blackhawks, and he is rewarded with this new contract. Chicago is continuing its rebuild, but there is always room for productive veterans in the lineup. If Donato can continue scoring goals, the Blackhawks will certainly be in great shape as they look to turn the corner toward contention in the coming years.