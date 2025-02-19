The Chicago Blackhawks have entertained a possible Seth Jones trade this season. The veteran Blackhawks defenseman is signed for $9.5 million in each of the next five seasons. However, Chicago is not likely to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs within the next few seasons. Jones could find a role on a Stanley Cup contender if he were dealt. And it appears as if a trade is the likely outcome.

Jones and the Blackhawks are reportedly working on facilitating a trade, according to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Ben Pope. Pope reports that Jones has not turned in a formal trade request. In saying this, the two sides are open to a trade as the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline approaches within the next two weeks.

“We all know the whole story and what happened when I got here,” Jones told Pope on Wednesday. “I would like to give myself a chance to win in my career. I know that the money is not an easy thing to move, and that’s what we’re figuring out.

“If it happens, it happens. Obviously, while I’m here with the Blackhawks, they have my full effort [and] full attention to this team to try to get this team better.”

Seth Jones could net Blackhawks massive trade haul

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is at 3 PM ET on March 7th. This is a little more than two weeks away. A trade this year could certainly still happen and may be the preferred outcome for both sides. If this happens, it could generate a massive return for the Blackhawks.

Jones has emerged as a standout defenseman at the NHL level. He had some rough years defensively early in his Chicago tenure. However, he has become an effective two-way defender. He uses his length and stature to make important defensive stops. And in the offensive zone, Jones can generate his fair share of scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Jones's contract could be a massive hindrance. As mentioned, he is making $9.5 million in each of the next five seasons. This is a sizable chunk of change in the NHL. Especially during the season when teams have most of their salary cap space tied up in other players.

However, his five-year term also increases his value. He is not a rental player by any means. Teams are not trading for him to be a mercenary in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Jones is around for the long haul, and the trade cost will reflect the service he should provide his new team.

The Blackhawks are working through a rebuild at this time. However, Jones is trying to win a Stanley Cup for the first time in his career. As a result, it is best for the two sides to move on. Whether this split occurs at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline remains to be seen.