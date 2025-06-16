The Chicago Blackhawks have a new head coach in Jeff Blashill. His mission is to take Connor Bedard and this roster to the next level. Chicago is certainly hoping things go better than his tenure with the Detroit Red Wings in the mid-to-late 2010s and early 2020s. Before all of that, though, there is the matter of the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Blashill could coach this selection rather quickly. There are a number of potentially elite players available for Chicago to select with this pick. This player, Bedard, and 2024 first-overall pick Artyom Levshunov could form the foundation of the next golden era in the Windy City on the ice.

The 2025 NHL Draft is less than two weeks away. As we draw closer to the event, the noise around the top of the draft will only grow louder. It does not appear as if the Blackhawks will trade this pick. However, Chicago did try trading in the top-five last summer, to no avail.

Assuming the Blackhawks don't trade this selection, Chicago could come away with one of the top prospects in this class. But which players could they consider? Here are the Blackhawks' options with the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Djurgardens IF forward Anton Frondell

The Blackhawks are in a bit of a unique position at the top of the draft. Chicago has both of its top two centers of the future. Bedard figures to anchor the top line for the next 10+ years. Meanwhile, Frank Nazar is thought to be the team's second-line center. His impressive 2024-25 season certainly added to the optimism around him moving forward.

As a result, they don't necessarily need a center. At the same time, they could simply move Bedard or Nazar to the wing. They have options, and since the best players expected to be on the board here are centers, it's something they'll need to consider sooner rather than later.

Anton Frondell has a bright future as a center in the NHL. He is a fantastic playmaker who is a dual threat in the offensive zone due to a screaming shot that can beat goalies anywhere. However, noise out of the 2025 NHL Draft Combine is that some teams view him as a winger in the NHL.

It's not a position unfamiliar with Frondell, who played on the wing in Sweden this year. If the Blackhawks share this perception, selecting Frondell makes a ton of sense. And it gives Chicago another dynamic offensive presence to build around.

Moncton Wildcats forward Caleb Desnoyers

Article Continues Below

The Blackhawks could go in another direction if they feel Bedard or Nazar projects better as a wing. Caleb Desnoyers has risen up draft boards this year through his performance in the QMJHL. He earned MVP honors for the QMJHL Playoffs as the Moncton Wildcats won the title.

Desnoyers has the makings of a top-line center in the NHL. He possesses excellent skill and playmaking ability. And he uses his size and speed to generate chances for his teammates. His skillset is what a lot of teams look for in their centers, especially at the top of the lineup,

In short, drafting Desnoyers means Bedard or Nazar are moving. Which player makes the transition is up to the Blackhawks, of course. In any event, the team would have another high-potential player who can play down the middle. That is never a bad thing in the NHL.

Brampton Steelheads forward Porter Martone

The discussion about potentially adding a winger begs a question. If the Blackhawks feel adding a winger fits their timeline, why not draft a natural winger to complement Bedard and Nazar? Thankfully, there is a potentially elite winger in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Porter Martone was a candidate to go No. 1 early in the season. Now, he may be the biggest wildcard in the top 10. Some believe he has a chance to go as high as second overall to the San Jose Sharks. Meanwhile, others believe he has a chance to fall close to the 10th overall selection.

Martone is the best pure winger in this class. He combines skill and physicality to generate offense for himself and his teammates. He flashes exceptional creativity in the offensive zone. His major flaw is his pace, as he is not the best skater by any means.

This is a flaw the Blackhawks can certainly overlook. And it's one that shouldn't cause Martone any issues in the NHL, especially if he remains healthy. This is a potentially elite scorer who can play top-line minutes. The fit certainly makes sense for the Blackhawks at the 2025 NHL Draft.