The Chicago Blackhawks have already made a big trade ahead of the NHL trade deadline. They sent Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers and got back young goalie Spencer Knight and a 2026 first-round pick. That checks off a big item on their wishlist, as adding top prospects is important for their rebuild. The Blackhawks have dream and nightmare trade deadline scenarios based on how much they sell.

The Blackhawks have 12 total draft picks in the first two rounds between 2025-27. Outside of those rounds, they don't have many extra picks. If they were buying, they could send out any of their seven second-rounders. But they should be selling, which shines the flashlight on their five pending unrestricted free agents. Andreas Athanasiou, Ryan Donato, Pat Maroon, Craig Smith, and Alec Martinez are those players.

For the Blackhawks to build a successful core around Connor Bedard, they have to sell at this trade deadline. How much they shed separates their dream and nightmare scenarios.

Dream scenario: The Blackhawks add another first-round pick

The Blackhawks have two first-round picks in 2025, their own and the Maple Leafs' from the 2023 trade deadline. They packaged defenseman Jack McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty to get a first and second. Neither of those players was worth a first-rounder alone and none of their current trade options are either. So packaging could be the move again this year.

Alec Martinez should be the center of that deal as a veteran defenseman with Stanley Cup experience. He scored the game-winning overtime goal for the LA Kings in 2014 and won the 2023 Cup with Vegas. That is valuable experience teams are looking for at the deadline. His contract, $4 million and expiring after this year, should be easy to trade. However, the Blackhawks do not have any salary retention spots available.

Taking Martinez and Donato and sending them to a contender like the Los Angeles Kings. They have a history with Martinez and are struggling offensively. They need to power out of this run in the middle of the standings and advance in the playoffs. If they could find a broker to retain some salary, they could make this move work.

Nightmare scenario: Any unrestricted free agents are left on Friday

There should not be a single pending unrestricted free agent left on the Blackhawks roster on Friday at 3:01 p.m. If they cannot get a first-rounder or package players together, that does not mean they should not trade everyone. Even Athanasiou, who has spent most of the season in the AHL, could net a late-round pick. This will give them more bites at the draft apple this season.

There is no excuse for the Blackhawks to not make as many trades as possible before Friday's deadline. They have virtually no chance of making the playoffs and should accrue assets. One of the assets they already picked up is Spencer Knight, which could lead to another trade. Knight, Petr Mrazek, and Laurent Broissoit all have one year left on their deals. Could a goalie trade be in their future?

Knight is a restricted free agent after that deal while the veterans are both unrestricted free agents. So either Mrazek or Brossoit could be on the move to a team that needs a goalie. But teams in contention likely have a great goalie that is better than both of these career backups. The Flyers have a goalie problem to fix but they are not in contention. They should look to add a Chicago goalie in the summer.

Kyle Davidson and the Blackhawks front office should be looking to trade everyone they can before Friday's deadline. The only way for them to keep their jobs is to get Connor Bedard in the playoffs soon. Trading these pending free agents and more should