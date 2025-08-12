The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to improve on 2024, head coach Jim Harbaugh's first year in charge. If they can contend for the AFC West title in addition to making a deep playoff run, then 2025 will have been a success. Running back Najee Harris was signed to a one year deal in free agency, yet he's nursing an injury at the moment. If Harris can't play week one, Los Angeles offensive coordinator Greg Roman revealed the team's replacement plan to beat reporter Kris Rhim, who relayed that rookie Omarion Hampton will rotate with another running back.

“Greg Roman said that even if Najee Harris isn’t ready to go Week 1, RB Omarion Hampton will rotate with another back,” reported Rhim on Tuesday. “Who that other back is, Roman says is wide open.”

2024 draft pick Kimani Vidal and former Michigan Wolverine Hassan Haskins will likely compete for the extra snaps. It would be a good opportunity for Roman and Harbaugh to see just how big of a load Hampton can carry as the lead back. Although the plan was for Harris and Hampton to carry the backfield this year, the injury to the former first round pick could allow Hampton to have a breakout rookie campaign. If that happens, then the Chargers' chances for a deeper playoff run will likely increase in turn.

Chargers need stronger ground game in 2025

For now though, this is still a hypothetical. Harris is still nursing the eye injury he sustained a few weeks ago. It's not a common one to recover from, but he should be back sooner rather than later. If that's the case, then Hampton might not even need to be the top tailback come Week 1. That would likely fall in the lap of Harris.

The former Alabama standout ran for 1,000 yards in each of his four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's shown that he can handle being the bell cow, but he's not too explosive. Hampton has shown the ability to be that home run threat. It's a major reason why the Chargers took him to pair with Harris. Will they be able to stick with their original plan of the former Steeler and Tar Heel, or will they pivot to Roman's Plan B? Come Week 1, the answer to that question will be clear.