The Chicago Blackhawks will not go to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. Chicago has officially been eliminated from postseason contention. This is not a surprising development, to be fair. The Blackhawks fired head coach Luke Richardson due to poor results. And unfortunately, interim coach Anders Sorensen has not done much better.

What makes matters worse is the team's ambitions before this season. The Blackhawks wanted to surround Connor Bedard with more talent in order to raise the competitive level. And they did just that. Chicago signed Tyler Bertuzzi to a big contract while reuniting with Teuvo Teravainen in NHL Free Agency.

Unfortunately, the desired effect did not come to pass on the ice. Chicago has struggled mightily in 2024-25, making it likely the Blackhawks receive a top-five pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. It also means this roster could receive a new injection of talent in the offseason.

Chicago has a ton of cap space and will likely be a major free agency player. However, there are also some intriguing moves they could make on the trade market. There are some very talented players who could switch clubs this summer. With this in mind, here are two early Blackhawks trade targets following their elimination from postseason contention.

Chris Kreider could fit in Blackhawks' top-six

The New York Rangers made Chris Kreider available through trade for most of the 2024-25 campaign. At one time, it seemed as if Kreider would retire a Ranger. It would certainly be weird to see the veteran winger in another jersey. However, it's a rather likely possibility at this time.

Kreider has had an up-and-down season with the Rangers this year. In fact, he has been demoted to the fourth line at times leading into the trade deadline. The veteran winger has remained a solid goal scorer, as he's potted 19 goals in 58 games. However, his playmaking has fallen off a cliff, as he's gone from 36 assists in 2023-24 to just four this year.

Kreider is signed for another two seasons following 2024-25. He has a 15-team no-trade clause that gives him a measure of control in his next steps. Despite the struggles, he is on a near 30-goal pace over an 82-game season. And he had three straight 30+ goal campaigns prior to this year.

The Blackhawks can find value in Kreider's goal-scoring. They have the financial ability to absorb his $6.5 million salary for the next two seasons, as well. If the veteran winger is willing to join Chicago, he makes a ton of sense. Especially if they miss out on Mitch Marner or another top winger in NHL Free Agency.

Matias Maccelli could be available for trade

The Utah Hockey Club is looking to make big moves in NHL Free Agency. They have a motivated owner who both has the money to spend and a willingness to spend it. Utah made big trades for Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino last summer. This summer, they could swing for a player such as Marner.

If they do, a roster player could certainly be dealt, especially if it's in a “hockey trade.” Winger Matias Maccelli is one name to watch in this scenario. Utah reportedly made Maccelli available during trade deadline season. And they could do so again in the offseason.

Maccelli has had a rough season for the Utah Hockey Club this year. He has played 55 games, but has only scored eight goals and 18 points. This is a far cry from his career performance in 2023-24. Maccelli scored 17 goals and 57 points for the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes last year.

Maccelli is under contract for the 2025-26 season. After that, he becomes a restricted free agent. The Utah Hockey Club star has shown impressive playmaking ability in the past. At 24 years old, he could be a worthwhile risk for the Blackhawks if he's made available.