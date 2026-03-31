The Arizona Diamondbacks delivered a standout moment Monday night as veteran pitcher Michael Soroka’s immaculate inning headlined their matchup vs. the Detroit Tigers. The rare feat added historical context to an already dominant outing, turning Soroka’s debut into a statement performance for Arizona.

Soroka took the mound for his Diamondbacks debut during the home opener and quickly established control. He displayed sharp command, consistently locating his pitches while keeping Detroit’s hitters off balance.

His efficiency and command stood out immediately, setting the tone early and giving Arizona a clear edge vs. the Tigers lineup.

The moment came during a flawless inning in which Soroka struck out Javier Baez, Kerry Carpenter, and Gleyber Torres on just nine pitches. The immaculate inning placed him among a select group in MLB history, marking one of the rarest achievements in the sport.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared the historical significance on X, formerly Twitter, noting how long it had been since a Diamondbacks pitcher reached the milestone.

“Michael Soroka's immaculate inning was the first by a Diamondbacks pitcher since Wade Miley in 2012. He has 10 strikeouts through five innings.”

The post from Nightengale underscored the right-handers dominance, as he reached double-digit strikeouts through five innings in his 2026 MLB debut performance.

MLB Network Radio's CJ Nitkowski also highlighted the rarity of the accomplishment on the platform, placing the 28-year-old among a short list of pitchers in franchise history.

“Former Brave Mike Soroka with an immaculate inning (9 pitches, 3 Ks)

4th in D'Backs history (W. Miley, B.H. Kim, R. Johnson)”

Nitkowski’s post confirmed Soroka’s place in Diamondbacks history, adding his name alongside notable pitchers who achieved the feat.

Ultimately, the Diamondbacks gained more than just a strong performance. Soroka’s outing signaled a potential resurgence and provided a significant boost to the rotation as the team looks ahead to the rest of the season. As the game continues, Arizona leads 9–6 in the bottom of the seventh inning and is looking to hold on for its first win of the season.