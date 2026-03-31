LeBron James made incredible NBA history once again after racking up another triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers' blowout win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

James nears the completion of his 23rd season in the NBA, his eighth with the Lakers. He continues to cement himself in the record books, going down as one of the best players in league history.

In 33 minutes of action against Washington, James obtained another triple-double performance. He finished with a stat line of 21 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and one block. He shot 8-of-16 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-6 from the free-throw line. His efforts allowed him to pass his own record as the oldest player to get a triple-double and go up to fifth place for most triple-doubles, per NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“LeBron James is up to a 21-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double tonight vs. Washington, his 125th of his career, ranking fifth all-time in NBA history. He also passes his own record as the oldest player in NBA history with a triple-double: 41 years, 90 days old,” Siegel wrote.

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Wizards

LeBron James and the Lakers continue to be a roll in the second half of the season, cruising to a 120-101 win over the Wizards.

Six players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including James. Austin Reaves came next with 19 points and nine assists, Jaxson Hayes had 19 points and seven rebounds, while Luke Kennard had 19 points and two rebounds. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura produced 14 points and six rebounds and Deandre Ayton contributed with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Los Angeles improved to a 49-26 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rolling with three consecutive wins, the Lakers will look forward to their next matchup. They remain at home when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET.