Mar 31, 2026 at 12:49 AM ET

The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to their 12th win in 13 games after trampling the Washington Wizards, 120-101, at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

After a tight contest in the opening frame, the Lakers flexed their might in the second quarter, outscoring the Wizards, 40-18, and taking control of the tempo.

Los Angeles coach JJ Redick lauded their defense in slowing down the flow of Washington. He was also reminded of something else when asked about what changed for the Lakers in the second period.

“The ball stopped rattling in and out. When there are five of those shots in a quarter, that's a little odd,” said Redick in an interview with Spectrum SportsNet.

“There's a basketball movie about that, where they put a little electronic chip in the ball, and every time it got near the rim, they would make it rattle off.”

JJ Redick really said the NBA got microchips in the balls 😭 Man said that’s why the Los Angeles Lakers had FIVE shots rim out 💀😂 We’ve officially entered conspiracy season 🏀🧠 pic.twitter.com/aHCzhfBf2S — Lakers Replays (@LakersReplaysxo) March 31, 2026

We're taking a guess here, but Redick may have been referring to “Summertime Switch,” a made-for-television movie that came out in 1994.

Who knew that Redick was such a cinephile?

The Lakers improved to 49-26, while the Wizards fell to 17-58.

LeBron James tallied a triple-double of 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, while Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes, and Luke Kennard added 19 points apiece.

The Purple and Gold played without Luka Doncic due to a one-game suspension for incurring 16 technical fouls.

The Lakers shot 56% from the field, including a pair of alley-oop connections between James and Reaves, and scored 17 points off the Wizards' nine turnovers.

They will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. It could be, as Redick might say, absolute cinema!