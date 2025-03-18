The Colorado Avalanche have already been without Josh Manson for 20 games in 2024-25 — and they'll have to manage without the defenseman on a long-term basis yet again, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed after the team's practice on Monday.

“He's getting looked at today, he's been looked at already,” Bednar said, per NHL.com's Ryan Boulding. “He's getting other opinions and looking at trying to figure out what the rehab process is like. I don't have a timeline, but again, it's not day to day.”

Losing Manson week-to-week is not ideal for the Avalanche, especially as the 33-year-old has already missed a considerable amount of the campaign. Through 48 games in Denver this season, the Hinsdale, Illinois native has managed a goal and 15 points while averaging a shade over 18 minutes of ice time.

He's also added 59 blocked shots and 105 hits while filling a key penalty killing role for Colorado.

Manson did not play in a 4-3 overtime win against the Dallas Stars on Sunday due to the upper-body ailment, and it looks like he will miss at least a week if not more. He missed 12 games from November 30-December 22 with an upper-body injury, and another seven games from February 6-March 4 because of a separate issue, per Boulding.

Bednar did confirm that the new injury is not related to anything he has previously dealt with during the 2024-25 season. In his absence, Sam Malinski was elevated to the second pair along with trade deadline acquisition Ryan Lindgren at practice.

The top pairing of Cale Makar and Devon Toews remains intact, while the third pair looks like Samuel Girard and Erik Johnson as of Tuesday.

It wouldn't be too surprising if the team rested Manson until the Stanley Cup Playoffs — especially the way the club has been performing as of late.

Avalanche surging despite Josh Manson injury

The Avalanche added a couple of key pieces at the deadline in Lindgren, Charlie Coyle and Brock Nelson, and they've been surging ever since. Following a strong end to the month of February, Colorado has won six of seven games in March — and picked up a point in all of them.

The roster looks like a well-oiled machine right now, and even without the services of starting goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood due to an illness, Scott Wedgewood has stepped up admirably.

Sunday's thrilling overtime victory was especially encouraging; the Stars, like the Avalanche, are considered top Stanley Cup contenders in 2025. And with the Winnipeg Jets continuing to win and secure their hold at the top of the Central Division, there's a great chance Colorado will be meeting up with old friend Mikko Rantanen and Dallas in Round 1.

That should one of, if not the top series of the opening round of the postseason, and will be appointment viewing for hockey fans.

The Avalanche have looked dominant as of late, and haven't lost a regulation game since a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Blues back on February 23.

They'll look to keep the good times rolling against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Wednesday night.