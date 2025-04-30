The Colorado Avalanche are facing elimination headed into Game 6 against the Dallas Stars. But before they play that game, they got great news about their regular season performance. Cale Makar was announced as a Norris Trophy finalist, alongside Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and Blue Jackets star Zach Werenski.

Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar and Zach Werenski are the finalists for the Norris Trophy! 🏆 #NHLAwards The James Norris Memorial Trophy is awarded annually "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position." pic.twitter.com/GQSaLKugOT — NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is Makar's fifth consecutive nomination in just his sixth NHL season. In his rookie year, he finished ninth in Norris Trophy voting. Since, he has finished in the top three each year, including his 2022 win. Makar had a career year offensively this year, scoring 30 goals and adding 62 assists for a personal best 92 points.

Hughes won the Norris Trophy for the first time last year, beating out Makar and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators. When he played, the Canucks captain was spectacular again this year. But he missed 14 games with various injuries, which often plays into awards voting. Makar played in 80 of the Avalanche's 82 games this year.

Werenski earned his first Norris Trophy nomination this year and his first votes since 2020. He was a huge part of the Blue Jackets' run for a playoff spot, which defied all expectations for the rebuilding squad. Werenski posted 23 goals, 59 assists, and 81 points, all career highs.

The Avalanche leaned on Makar this year through a ton of trades that reshaped their entire team. They switched out both goaltenders, traded star goal scorer Mikko Rantanen, and brought in Ryan Lindgren to join the blue line. Makar was the constant throughout the season and may get his second Norris because of it.

The Norris Trophy has been handed out since 1954, and there are only 13 multi-time winners. Only Duncan Keith, Erik Karlsson, and Nicklas Lidstrom have accomplished that feat this century. Makar or Hughes could join that group with a win. Or Werenski could become the first winner in Blue Jackets history.