The Dallas Stars entered Game 5 of their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup with the Colorado Avalanche looking to bounce back. The Avalanche won Game 4 in rather decisive fashion. Dallas needed a spark of energy. And they got it in the form of a goal from Wyatt Johnston.

Johnston did not pick out the best angle for this goal. But he didn't need the best angle for it to go in. The Stars forward fired home his shot to give his team a 1-0 lead just nine seconds in. Later in the period, Dallas added another to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

PLAY SOME PUCKIN' PANTERA!!!! pic.twitter.com/D9TDNFSnVP — X – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 29, 2025

Fans flocked to social media to share their reactions to Johnston's early goal. Many Stars supporters expressed a ton of excitement and joy at the goal. It was certainly a welcome sight after the team was dominated in their Game 4 loss to the Avalanche.

“WELCOME BACK TO PLAYOFF HOCKEY WYATT JOHNSTON!!!!” one fan wrote on social media on Monday night.

“This is certainly a good way to answer after getting shutout lol,” another fan said on social media.

Some Avalanche fans also took to social media following the first period. For obvious reasons, the tone among those fans was decidedly less optimistic than the tone among Stars fans. Some fans are already posting as if the series is over.

“That all do it for this one. lol old Peter (DeBoer) takes it to bednar again without his two best players. Always next season!” one fan posted.

“Not shocked…. Bednar fails to have them ready and fired up…. nothing new in playoffs,” another fan said.

The Stars and Avalanche still have two periods of hockey left on the docket. However, this early surge from the Stars could be a bit backbreaking for the Avalanche. These last two periods are set up to be incredibly entertaining no matter how the game finishes.