The Colorado Avalanche are in a good position in the Stanley Cup Playoff race. Colorado made massive moves at the 2o25 NHL Trade Deadline, including a blockbuster trade for Brock Nelson with the New York Islanders. They loaded up for the postseason push ahead. And any team led by Nathan MacKinnon is a team that will be a tough out come playoff time.

MacKinnon showed his elite skill on Monday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Colorado star scored his 100th point of the season, making it three straight years with 100+ points. However, this point means a bit more than reaching the century mark. MacKinnon also scored his 1000th career point, making him the 100th player in NHL history to achieve this feat.

MacKinnon was mobbed by all of his teammates after Colorado scored. The Avalanche star became the first player from the 2013 NHL Draft class to reach 1000 points, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The next closest player to achieve to 1000 points from the 2013 class is Florida Panthers star Aleksandar Barkov.

Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon beat Blackhawks after historic moment

The Avalanche and Blackhawks played a rather close game on Monday night. In fact, neither side broke through on the scoresheet until the third period. At least, not officially. Nathan MacKinnon had recorded a point on a goal in the second period. However, this goal was waved off after review.

It took just 31 seconds in the third period for MacKinnon to reach his milestone. He provided his 74th assist on Artturi Lehkonen's goal to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. The hosting Avalanche continued to keep the pressure on Chicago following this goal. And they were rewarded for their efforts.

MacKinnon recorded his 101st point of the season around three minutes later. Martin Necas scored his 22nd goal of the 2024-25 campaign to make it 2-0. Necas has five goals and 16 points since being traded to the Avalanche from the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Blackhawks could not solve veteran goalie Scott Wedgewood on Monday night. He pitched a 28-save shutout to lead Colorado to a 3-0 victory. Joel Kiviranta scored an empty net goal to give his team an added insurance marker.

The Avalanche have moved to 39-24-2 on the season, reaching the 80-point mark for the 12th straight non-shortened campaign. Colorado is gearing up to challenge for the Stanley Cup. And performances like Monday's show they could be a force in the postseason. MacKinnon and his teammates return to the ice on Tuesday when they travel to face the Minnesota Wild.