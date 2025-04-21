The Colorado Avalanche looked like a buzzsaw in Game 1 of their first round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, securing home-ice with a dominant 5-1 victory on Saturday night. Now, they got even more good news before Game 2 that will make them even more difficult to beat.

Colorado captain and star center Gabriel Landeskog has been activated off of IR before the game, paving the way for his possible return according to the team in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Landeskog gives the Avalanche even more explosiveness and experience on the offensive end. Having him back in the lineup, no matter how many minutes that he can play, will make Jared Bednar's group even more difficult to stop.

The conditioning and the speed of the game will be the biggest hurdle for the Swede. Landeskog has not played since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2022 when the Avalanche won the title over the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has had a long journey back since then as he has suffered through multiple complications from a knee injury.

The captain did play a couple of AHL games with the Colorado Eagles near the end of the regular season, so he isn't being completely thrown into the fire in a playoff series. He recorded one goal and one assist in two games with the Eagles.

Landeskog was originally targeting Game 3 for his return, which would have allowed him to step on the NHL ice for the first time in front of his home fans in Denver. However, an injury to center Ross Colton in Game 1 has opened the door for Landeskog to step in and contribute in a playoff series.

The Avalanche and the Stars were two of the best teams in the league this season, so both of them need all hands on deck in order to come out on top and advance. The Stars are also dealing with injuries of their own, so Colorado will want to take advantage early in the series before Dallas gets healthy.