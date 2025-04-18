The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars are set for another matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Mikko Rantanen has flipped sides after a wild set of trades, but these rivals are ready for a follow-up to last year's series. Dallas has two big injuries, and Colorado has goaltending questions that will be answered before it is over. The Avalanche could get captain Gabriel Landeskog back for the first time since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final in the series.

“Jared Bednar said that Gabriel Landeskog is an option in the series,” Meghan Angley of Guerrilla Sports reported Friday.

Landeskog has been dealing with knee issues for years, keeping him out of professional games since 2022. He returned to the American Hockey League earlier this month, playing two games. He never lost his captaincy of the Avalanche, which he has had since 2012-13, when he was just 19 years old.

Returning from his injuries would be nothing short of miraculous for Landeskog. The Avalanche and everyone around hockey thought he was done after getting a cartilage transplant surgery in May of 2023. Now, he is set to return for a massive playoff series that could cement this era of the Avalanche in franchise history.

The Avalanche are as healthy as any team coming into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Nathan MacKinnon did not play at the end of the regular season for precautionary reasons. Some depth defensemen are dealing with issues, but nothing that should keep anyone out long term. Getting Landeskog back would give Colorado a massive boost in the locker room for the playoffs.

The Avalanche and Stars start their series on Saturday night in Dallas. If Landeskog plays in Game 3 in Denver, the crowd will go wild for their captain. If he does not, Colorado can still win the series without him. Brock Nelson, Charlie Coyle, and Ryan Lindgren can push them over the edge as their new additions.