The Colorado Avalanche already have one Makar brother in the system — and they just added another for at least the next year.

“The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Taylor Makar to a one-year, entry-level contract through the 2025-26 season,” the Avs wrote in the official release. “Makar will report to the Colorado Eagles (AHL) on an Amateur Tryout (ATO) for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.”

Unlike his older brother Cale, 24-year-old Taylor is a forward who can play both center and the wing. He recorded 18 goals and 30 points over 38 games with the University of Maine Black Bears in 2024-25, good enough for first in goals and second in points, per the release.

Originally selected by the Avalanche in the seventh-round, 220th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft, Makar began his career with Umass-Amherst, playing 85 games for the Minutemen between 2021-24 and recording 22 points in the process.

He joined the University of Maine for the 2024-25 campaign, helping the program earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Calgary, Alberta native also played 104 games for the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League from 2017-21, chipping in 17 goals and 61 points.

Whether or not Makar will get a chance to play with his brother in the big-leagues is yet unknown, but he'll get an opportunity to prove himself with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles for the rest of the season.

The Eagles are currently one of the top teams in the AHL; they lead the Pacific Division with a 38-18-8 record through 64 games, and have already clinched a playoff spot. With eight games left in the regular-season, Taylor Makar will look to help them make some noise in the 2025 postseason.

For the Avalanche, after a tough loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday night, they look poised to finish third place in the Central Division for the second straight season.

Avalanche preparing for Stars or Jets in Round 1

Colorado led Calgary 2-0 in the third period of Monday's tilt at Ball Arena before allowing the Flames to score two quick goals. The Alberta-based franchise would go on to win 3-2 in a shootout, dropping the Avs to 45-26-4 through 75 games.

Although St. Louis continue to surge, the Avalanche have a seven-point lead on the Blues and are six up on the Minnesota Wild. Considering Colorado has won six of their last 10, the most likely scenario is that they remain in third in the Central for the remainder of the regular-season.

That has them on a collision course to play either the Dallas Stars (102 points in 74 games) or Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets (106 in 74) in Round 1.

Despite entering the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs as the underdogs against the Jets, the Avalanche dispatched them in five games before losing in six to the Stars in the next round.

If Colorado plays Dallas, there would be an extra layer of intrigue considering Mikko Rantanen now calls Texas home. Both are difficult but winnable matchups for an Avalanche team that is looking to capture a second Stanley Cup championship in four seasons when the postseason kicks off later this month.