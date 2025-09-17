The Colorado Avalanche saw the triumphant return of Gabriel Landeskog to the line-up during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As the Avs head into the 2025-26 campaign, they will have their team captain back in full capacity.

Troy Renck of The Denver Post reports that, according to head coach Jared Bednar, “Landeskog is full go. Will not limit him unless Landeskog says (he) needs recovery time.”

The former No.2 overall pick of the Avalanche has missed nearly three full seasons. He was injured during the 2022 playoffs, and Landeskog underwent surgery in the summer of 2022. It was expected that he would return by January 2023. Instead, complications arose. The captain missed all of 2022-23, 2023-24, and the regular-season of 2024-25 before returning in the playoffs.

Now, the uncertainty around the star forward has been solved, and the Avalanche prepare to make another run for the Stanley Cup this season.

Certainty breeds hope in Colorado

Head coach Bednar spoke of the urgency with this group, now that the team has a clear path heading into the season.

“Jared Bednar said this year feels different [because] he’s hopeful will have same team at end of season as the beginning. Shouldn’t have to overhaul at trade deadline with no issues hanging over Val, Landeskog, goalies. The pressure is real. ‘There is urgency,' he said. It’s all about playing best in playoffs,” reported Renck.

Landeskog is also excited about the prospect of returning to the lineup to begin the year. In his media availability, the forward said he did not “grind for three years” to just return to the ice and play. He wants to win another Cup. Superstar teammate Nathan MacKinnon chimed in as well, noting it would be “disappointing” if this core won just one Cup together.

The last time Landeskog was a full go in the regular season, the Avs lifted Lord Stanley at the end of the year. With the core ready to go for this upcoming campaign, there should be a plethora of excitement to get the year going in Denver.