Seattle Mariners utility infielder Miles Mastrobuoni is leaving Team Italy at the World Baseball Classic and returning to the club’s spring training camp in Arizona after suffering a calf injury during Italy’s shocking upset win over Team USA on Tuesday night.

The development removes one of Italy’s productive early contributors as the tournament moves deeper into pool play. Miles Mastrobuoni played a key role in Italy’s strong start in Pool B, helping the team open the tournament with a 3-0 record. Italy is currently facing Mexico and holds a 1-0 lead after a second-inning home run by Vinnie Pasquantino, a 342-foot shot to right field. The versatile infielder appeared in three games, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI while also providing defensive flexibility across the infield.

His biggest moment came during Italy’s victory vs. Great Britain, when his RBI double in the fourth inning extended the lead to 4-0. The 30-year-old’s performance added momentum for an Italian team that later pulled off an 8-6 upset over Team USA. However, Mastrobuoni sustained the calf injury during that matchup and did not participate in the later stages of the game.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported the development Wednesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter, noting that Mastrobuoni will return to Mariners camp after injuring his calf against Team USA.

The Mariners are expected to evaluate the injury once the veteran returns to camp in Arizona, where the club’s medical staff will determine the severity of the calf issue. For Seattle, the move is largely precautionary as spring training continues and roster competitions remain underway.