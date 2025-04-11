The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. Nathan MacKinnon is in the MVP conversation, their trade deadline acquisitions are starting to blossom, and their new goalies are shining. But all season, an undercurrent has been there to get fans excited. Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has not played since 2022 with a knee injury but is returning to game action with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Gabriel Landeskog will be making his Colorado Eagles debut this evening. pic.twitter.com/xg7eyu2B2p — x – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Landeskog suffered a knee injury during the Avalanche's Stanley Cup title run in 2022. According to ESPN's Kristen Shilton, he underwent knee cartilage replacement in May of 2023, which is often career-ending. But he has worked to get back, while being followed by a documentary crew, and will play in the AHL.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Landeskog's return to the NHL lineup will be dependent on his AHL performance. But if the captain can play in the playoffs, he will certainly be a welcome sight. In 20 games during the 2022 Cup run, he scored 11 goals and added 11 assists. That includes a three-point performance in the clinching Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

Landeskog was incredible during the 2021-22 regular season as well, with 30 goals and 29 assists in 51 games. The Avalanche could use that type of production, especially with questionable goaltending in the playoffs. Despite Mackenzie Blackwood's tick-up in statistics since joining, he is an unproven entity in the postseason.

The Avalanche are among the healthiest Cup competitors out there as the regular season ends. MacKinnon is unlikely to play again in the regular season for precautionary reasons. But other than that, their key players are healthy. Getting Landeskog back would be huge not only for their scoring, but for the morale.

Bednar never stripped Landeskog of his captaincy during the multiple years he missed. Will it pay off with great leadership in the playoffs?