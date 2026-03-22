Bryson DeChambeau won the LIV Golf event in South Africa in a playoff over Jon Rahm on Sunday. This marks his second consecutive win on the tour, following up a triumph in Singapore. He also lost in a playoff in Australia earlier in the season. But it was DeChambeau's emotional reaction after the win that caught everyone's attention.

THAT WINNING FEELING 😍@brysondech is in tears after a dramatic victory in South Africa 🇿🇦#LIVGolfSouthAfrica | @Crushers_GC pic.twitter.com/QOALzDMuuE — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) March 22, 2026

DeChambeau was seen wiping away a tear before he even knocked in the short birdie putt to beat Rahm. After missing a short birdie putt on the playoff hole, Rahm tapped in for his par. DeChambeau had less than a foot left for birdie after a 327-yard drive and knew it was going in before he took his club back.

But why was DeChambeau so emotional about this win? Yes, he is known to wear his heart on his sleeve, but a LIV Golf win does not move his career forward in a historic way. He spoke with Jerry Foltz on the LIV Golf broadcast after the playoff about the emotions.

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🚨🗣️🏆 #EMOTIONAL MOMENT — Bryson DeChambeau on the emotions he felt post round: “I wish I could tell you. A lot has happened in my last in the past week. I'm just so grateful for my team, the Crushers, everybody supporting me… “You realize that golf is just golf and there's a… pic.twitter.com/y4HyWPdLVO — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 22, 2026

“I wish I could tell you. A lot has happened in my life in the past week. I'm just so grateful for my team, the Crushers, everybody supporting me. Golf is a fickle game, and you work so hard at it your whole entire life. You realize that golf is just golf, and there's a lot more to life than just golf. And I had some things happen during the off-time this week, I was just praying all day.”

DeChambeau did not get into detail about what happened in his personal life. With The Masters just weeks away, fans may find out at Augusta.