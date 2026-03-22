When it comes to Seattle Mariners catchers, all attention is drawn to MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh. But on any off days, or if an injury were to occur, the Mariners want to ensure they have a strong backup catching option in place.

Heading into the 2026 season, that job seems poised to go to Mitch Garver, via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. The team is still finalizing their roster plans, but as of Sunday, Garver's name was included.

“Mitch Garver is expected to break camp as the Mariners' backup catcher, though the club isn't expected to finalize its roster until Wednesday,” Kramer wrote. “Garver, who came into camp as a non-roster invite, will earn $2.25 million this season.”

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The 2026 season will mark Garver's third with the Mariners. Seattle re-signed the catcher on a minor league deal during the offseason and it's clear he is still highly regarded in the organization. They'll continue to rely on Raleigh at the position of course, but the M's found Garver to be their ideal backup.

Over his two years in Seattle thus far, the backstop has hit .187 with 24 home runs and 81 RBIs. It's not hard to see why Raleigh gets so much attention as he almost doubled him up in both of those categories in 2025. Still, it's a pairing the Mariners believe in.

The goal for Seattle in 2026 is simply. Coming ever so close to making the World Series, they know the possibility is realistic. It'll be full steam ahead of earn the AL pennant. Garver won't necessarily make the difference in the race, but he gives the Mariners a backup they trust at a key position.