The Colorado Avalanche extended their winning streak to six games with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. It also was the last matchup in a six-game homestand as the Avalanche now hit the road for two games. During the game, Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of points and assists, which led to the Avalanche star joining the 1,000-point club in the process.

MacKinnon, the former 2013 No. 1 overall pick, has a total of 27 goals, 75 assists and 102 points in the season. After he joined the exclusive 1,000-point club, MacKinnon had a “cool” reaction to the feat, per NHL.com.

“I think it's cool,” MacKinnon said. “It's fun to accomplish something with friends and teammates and stuff. I don't know, it's a number. It's a cool milestone, for sure, and I don't know, something to reflect on, I guess.”

At the end, MacKinnon is worried about the success of the team but acknowledged it was a “cool moment.”

“You want team success, you want everyone to celebrate accomplishments and wins and everything like that. This thing is just for me, but it's a long road and ups and downs, and definitely a cool moment, though.”

Avalanche coach reacts to MacKinnon's feat

MacKinnon, the Hart Trophy award winner last season, continues to play at a high level. Moreover, the 29-year-old now leads the NHL in points (102). After the game, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar expressed his excitement about MacKinnon's play, per NHL.com.

“I'm proud of him,” Bednar said. “I'm really proud of him, because you see players grow and change in so many different ways, and like when you're around them every day you don't really notice.”

Bednar also said Nathan MacKinnon just “wants to win” and “drives the standard” with his play and leadership on a nightly basis.

The Avalanche next face off against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night on the road.